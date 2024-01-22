Saddle & Sirloin hosts inaugural cattle show

The Ohio State University’s Saddle and Sirloin Club rang in the new year in a big way, hosting their inaugural Saddle and Sirloin Spectacular cattle show on December 29-31 at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville.

During the livestock show, youth were awarded grand champion through 5th overall in both market and breeding shows. While no animals were sold, all event proceeds went to fund the continuation of the show.

While the 114 student members of Saddle and Sirloin are no strangers to livestock show management and have facilitated youth opportunities frequently, this is the first year for its cattle show.

The successful show ran nearly 400 head (193 breeding heifers and 194 market animals) through two rings. Show chairs and Department of Animal Sciences students Erin Pope, Savannah Kinley, and Collin Fedderke worked with other club members to ensure a positive experience for families and exhibitors.

While club membership is comprised of a variety of majors, animal sciences students and those with backgrounds in agriculture make up a majority of the club.