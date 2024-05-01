SAF GREET update announced

After months of waiting, the U.S. Treasury Department released a highly anticipated update to the Department of Energy’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Technologies (GREET) model on April 30.

The update provided guidance on how feedstocks like corn ethanol could qualify for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) under the 40B tax credit of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Under 40B, SAF with lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at least 50% cleaner than conventional jet fuel qualifies for the tax credit if sold prior to Jan. 1, 2025. The value of this credit is determined on a sliding scale, equal to $1.25 plus an additional $0.01 for each percentage point by which the lifecycle GHG emissions reduction exceeds 50%.

The new 40B GREET model announced will recognize GHG reductions from carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), renewable natural gas, and renewable power used to produce ethanol for qualifying SAF and include a "safe harbor" pilot program for corn ethanol produced with bundled climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices.