SAF tax credit moving closer to a boost for biofuels

In December, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service issued Notice 2024-06 for the new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) tax credit created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sponsored the Sustainable Skies Act including the SAF tax credit, which passed into law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The tax credit will help airlines transition to this newer, renewable jet fuel, and to help jumpstart this industry in Ohio. SAF is a very significant potential market for agricultural-based biofuels.

“I fought to include my Sustainable Skies Act in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that Ohio farmers and Ohio aerospace companies are leaders in making aviation more sustainable,” Brown said. “Together, we are pushing the administration to ensure that this tax credit works for Ohio farmers — this guidance is a big step in the right direction. I will keep fighting to ensure that when finalized it will expand markets for homegrown American biofuels so that Ohio’s grain industry helps power our future.” … Continue reading