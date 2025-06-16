Safe at home: Extension experts guide Ohioans through food preservation season

That jar of homemade jam or crunchy home-canned green beans might look delicious on the pantry shelf, but if it wasn’t preserved using tested, science-backed methods, it could pose serious health risks.

Improper food preservation techniques can lead to the growth of harmful pathogens, including Clostridium botulinum, the toxin that causes botulism, a potentially fatal illness. To help Ohioans preserve food safely this season, Ohio State University Extension is offering a suite of free webinars, hands-on pressure canner testing, and science-based resources across the state.

Kate Shumaker, an OSU Extension educator and registered dietitian, leads the statewide Extension Food Preservation Team. Together, the team provides trusted guidance to help families stretch their harvests while protecting their health. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“Preserving food at home can be a great way to enjoy the harvest year-round,” Shumaker said.… Continue reading