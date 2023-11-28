Santa coming to Apple Farm Service

Everyone at Apple Farm Service was excited to learn that the big man in red is stopping by each Apple Farm Service to spend some time with good little girls and boys who love farm toys. To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning their showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. Visitors can get a free printed photo with Santa, warm up with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create a homemade ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys and apparel.

This fun and festive event is free and open to the public. Santa will be at the Botkins, Mechanicsburg, and West College Corner locations on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. until noon, and the Covington and Washington Court House locations on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Visit AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year's craft, see which real-bearded Santa is at your store, and view the current selection of toys and apparel.