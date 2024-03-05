Savvy Full Season Soybean Management Webinar Series

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, Ohio State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-05

Science for Success is hosting a three-part virtual webinar series to discuss strategies farmers can utilize to optimize soybean yield. The webinar is free and open to anyone. We have applied for one continuing education credit in Crop Management for each webinar for Certified Crop Advisers. Register at: go.ncsu.edu/savvymanagementregister

The webinar series will explore some of the many management decisions soybean farmers face throughout the growing season, including:

March 8th: Pre-Season Maturity Group, Planting Date, and Biological Seed Treatment Choices

Fabiano Colet, The Ohio State University

Michael Plumblee, Clemson University

Shawn Conley, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Andre Reis, University of Missouri

Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida

March 15th: In-Season Fertilizer and Fungicide Applications

Jeremy Ross, University of Arkansas

Laura Lindsey, The Ohio State University

Horacio Lopez-Nicora, The Ohio State University

Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida

March 22nd: Late-Season Desiccation Decisions

Rachel Vann, North Carolina State University

Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota

Trent Irby, Mississippi State University

Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida

When: Webinars will take place at 1:00 on each date and will last approximately one hour.… Continue reading