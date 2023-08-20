Schmuki family named Ohio Tree Farmers of the Year

The Schmuki family will be welcoming visitors to their 238-acre Certified Tree Farm on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a fun day of learning more about managing a forest for a variety of uses including timber, wildlife, water and recreation. The tour will take place at their Post Boy Tree Farm south of the house at 17395 Starkey Hollow Road, SW, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832. The tour is free but food and beverages will be available to purchase.

This Certified Tree Farm was selected from among 1,200 Certified Tree Farms in Ohio as the 2023 Ohio Tree Farm of the Year. The Tree Farm program, administered here in Ohio by the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, is sponsored by the Ohio Forestry Association and the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry. The role of the Tree Farm program is to encourage and recognize woodland owners who own 10 or more acres who are actively and sustainably managing their woodland using a management plan written by a professional consulting forester to guide them in their efforts.… Continue reading