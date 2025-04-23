SCN Active Management

By the SCN Coalition, funded by the Soybean Check-off

In the last 10 years, quantitative research funded by the United Soybean Board (USB) reveals The SCN Coalition increased awareness and adoption of active soybean cyst nematode (SCN) management, resulting in up to 20% more soybean farmers actively managing SCN.

Since its conception in 1997, The SCN Coalition has strived to increase farmer awareness of SCN — the No. 1 yield-grabbing pathogen of the soybean crop in North America — and increase the number of soybean farmers actively managing the pest to protect the sustainability of the soybean industry.

With the overuse of PI 88788, used in 95% of SCN-resistant soybean varieties, SCN resistance has increased and so has the need to diversify sources of genetic SCN resistance and management strategies.

The 2024 study found:

27% of farmers said they were soil sampling for SCN, a 50% rise since 2015.

56% of farmers said they were rotating sources of genetic SCN resistance, a 43% increase since 2015.