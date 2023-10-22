SCN Detection and Host Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

Soybean Growers in Ohio are encouraged to pull soil samples to submit for Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) analysis this fall. Soybean Cyst Nematode is the number one yield robber of soybeans in North America with yield losses of up to 30% possible. Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Plant Pathologist and Nematologist at The Ohio State University said that their lab is processing up to two samples free of charge for every Ohio farm with support from the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off. When the samples are received, they will be processed to see if a SCN is present, and also the number of eggs to understand the level of infestation.

It is important to know not just if SCN is present, but also the level and type. “One thing that we are really promoting is to know your numbers of SCN,” said Lopez-Nicora.… Continue reading