By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

There is a new tool available to soybean farmers, free of charge, to evaluate the profitability of soybean production in the presence of Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN). Developed by the SCN coalition, the SCN Profit Checker can be found at: https://www.thescncoalition.com/profitchecker/calculator/

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, explained the tool and the information needed to input for an individual field calculation. “To start, the tool asks for a farmer to input how much SCN is in the field. This is provided by the lab that analyzes your soil sample. It should be represented in the unit of number of SCN eggs per 100cc of soil,” said Lopez-Nicora. “The second information requested is a female index on PI 88788.”

“The female index on PI 88788 is basically a number that represents the amount that specific population of SCN can reproduce on soybeans with the PI 88788 resistance gene,” said Lopez-Nicora.… Continue reading