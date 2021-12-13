Scott Metzger of Ross County elected to ASA Executive Committee

Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member Scott Metzger was elected to the Executive Committee of the American Soybean Association (ASA). Metzger will serve on the committee as an at-large member. He has served on ASA since 2018.

“We’d like to congratulate Scott on his new leadership position,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA president and Shelby County soybean farmer. “Ohio has a long history of leadership on ASA’s Executive Committee and through his guidance and passion, Scott will carry on that tradition.”

Metzger farms more 3,100 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Ross County. In addition to his position on ASA, he serves on the OSA Board of Trustees, where he has previously served as president, chairman, vice president, first vice president and treasurer. He also serves on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees. Additionally, Metzger has participated in many leadership programs including Ohio Farm Bureau's AgriPower, and American Soybean Association's Corteva Young Leader Program.