Scott to be recognized as Emerging Leader

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce Paige Scott of Legacy Farmers Cooperative as the recipient of the 2024 Industry Excellence Award for Achievement as an Emerging Leader.

She will be recognized at the 2024 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 31 and will receive a plaque and $1,000 cash award, sponsored by Assured Partners – J.H. Ward Agency.

OABA has a distinguished history of serving the agricultural industry and its members through advocacy, policy leadership and educational programs. The Industry Excellence Awards honor excellence, professionalism and achievement among OABA member companies and their employees, and thereby encourage that same excellence in others.

“Recognizing exceptional agribusiness individuals is crucial,” said Janice Welsheimer, OABA interim CEO. “The awards not only highlight individual excellence but also showcase a collective dedication to advancing our industry. Paige stands as a true leader and innovator in agribusiness, shaping the future through her exemplary work.”

The Achievement as an Emerging Leader Award is presented to an individual who represents the spirit of leadership as a growing agribusiness professional.