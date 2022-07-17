Scouting and Sampling for Soybean Cyst Nematode

Adapted from Dr. Anne Dorrance, The Ohio State University

Soybeans are Ohio’s number one cash crop. Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) is the number one contributor to yield loss in soybean crops nationwide, causing an estimated $1.2 billion dollars in damage annually. This pest has been detected in 71 counties in Ohio, with the highest concentrations located in the northwestern part of the state.

Locations SCN has been found in Ohio

Significant yield reduction may take place with absolutely no above-ground symptoms. This is one of the main reasons one must sample fields for the presence and abundance of SCN. The quality of the diagnosis (and therefore, the effectiveness of management) is dependent on the method and timing of sampling.

Emerging populations of SCN may have adapted to the resistance found in certain varieties of soybean, rendering the plant susceptible to infection. While not 100% effective, resistant varieties are still providing a reasonable level of reducing or slowing SCN population development.… Continue reading