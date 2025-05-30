Scouting for diseases and proper identification for seed treatment

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

Ohio has some great-looking soybean stands. Ohio has some rough-looking soybean stands. Ohio still has some soybean fields that have not been planted. All three of these statements are true. 2025 has been an interesting planting season, and it is not over yet. Several fields across the Buckeye state were planted in mid-April when field conditions were surprisingly good. Many of those are off to a nice start. Some of the mid-to-late April-planted fields received large amounts of rainfall since planting and have struggled due to the cool, wet weather, experiencing emergence issues and disease pressure. The Ohio Field Leader had the opportunity to visit with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, to discuss the 2025 planting season and what growers should consider as they evaluate their stands and prepare to get back into the fields.