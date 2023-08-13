Scouting for Soybean Diseases in Ohio

By Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora and Stephanie Karhoff, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-26

Now is the time to scout for mid-season soybean diseases. Though disease levels across Ohio are low to moderate, current weather conditions are turning things around, and more fields are developing disease symptoms.

Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS)

We are finding fields in Ohio affected by sudden death syndrome (SDS). These symptoms are showing up earlier than normal. SDS is caused by the fungal pathogen Fusarium virguliforme. This species is the most prevalent in the region, however, other Fusarium species can cause SDS. SDS above-ground symptoms can be confused with those produced by a different fungus (Cadophora gregata) that causes brown stem rot (BSR). To distinguish SDS from BSR, symptomatic plants should be dug out and stem cut open longitudinally. SDS-infected plants have white, healthy-looking pith, while BSR-infected plants present brown discoloration of the pith. Moreover, fields with severe SDS symptoms can also have high levels of soybean cyst nematode (SCN).… Continue reading