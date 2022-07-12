Scouting for tar spot

By Pierce Paul and Jorge Valle, Ohio State University Extension

Tar spot is relatively easy to diagnose based on visual symptoms. So as the crop develops you should begin scouting fields to determine: 1) if tar spot is present, 2) estimate how much is there, 3) determine whether it is increasing over time, and 4) decide whether you should consider making a fungicide application.

Walk down about 25-ft-of-row at 10 to 15 locations across the field and examine a pair of plants at every 10 steps for the presence of tar spot. Make a note of the total number of plants examined and the total number with tar spot symptoms. Divide the last number by the first and multiply by 100 to estimate tar spot incidence. Repeat these steps every 5-7 days, particularly of conditions are wet and rainy, to determine if the disease in increasing over time.

Incidence = (number of plants with tar spot/total number of plants examined) x 100

However, it may be difficult for untrained eyes to tell tar spot apart from a few other diseases.… Continue reading