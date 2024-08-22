Scouting to assess late season issues in Ohio crops

By Matt Reese and Dave Russell

Though little can be done to address the challenges at this point, late season scouting for diseases, insects and weed escapes can help assess the mounting challenges of 2024 and for planning moving forward.

Ohio State University Extension personnel have been out scouting fields in August and are encouraging Ohio’s farmers to do the same.

"I was pleasantly surprised looking at cornfields. Overall, I saw low disease and insect pressure. I did see tar spot, but that was mostly contained towards edges of the field lower canopy. And really overall, there was very low incidence and severity for tar spot. On the insect pressure side, I saw some evidence of aphids earlier in the season but it looks like, by and large, they were kept in check with some beneficial insects feeding on them," said Stephanie Karhoff, field specialist, agronomic systems, CCA, with OSU Extension of fields in Putnam County.