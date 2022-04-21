Season-long game plan pushes soybeans through biology

By Pamela Smith, DTN Crops Technology Editor



Soybeans may have the reputation of being a fickle crop, but agronomist Dustin Bowling maintains they are merely misunderstood.

“Too often, we try to lump soybeans into the category of the corn plant. We know what has let us push the needle on corn yield, and we try that on soybeans,” said Bowling, Missouri-based agronomist for AgriGold. “We end up scratching our head because we have a hard time getting the soybean to react to those management tactics and chalk it up to the soybean being too stubborn. We tell ourselves it is going to do what it wants, no matter what we do.”

Instead, he urges farmers to treat the soybean like a factory by adjusting management practices to meet the biological needs of the plant throughout the growing season.

“Think of it as providing everything that factory needs to keep the lights on and running efficiently all season long,” Bowling said.