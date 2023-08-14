Last week’s seasonable temperatures and timely rains spurred advancement in crop development, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. A series of midweek storms with widespread coverage delivered several inches of rain in some counties, with high winds and hail reported in the northwestern portion of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 25 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 13 was 72.4 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.86 inches of precipitation, 1.02 inches above average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 13.

Corn silking progress reached 97 percent, corn dough progress was 45 percent complete, and corn dented progress was 2 percent complete. Soybeans blooming was 92 percent complete and pod setting progress reached 69 percent. Corn and soybean condition were 76 and 70 percent good to excellent, respectively.