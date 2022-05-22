SEC overreach could put family farms at risk

By Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president

Over 2 million farms dot our nation’s landscape, across all 50 states and in territories like Puerto Rico. You can find farmers and ranchers raising nearly every type of crop and livestock to keep our nation fed. You can find us serving our neighbors and communities and employing the latest innovations to improve sustainability. But there’s one place you will not find us, and that is on Wall Street. So why is the Securities and Exchange Commission about to grant itself authority to functionally regulate our family farms and ranches, when in fact we have never been under the SEC’s authority? It’s an alarming question, and one we are facing head on right now.

A little background here — recently the SEC proposed a new rule, “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate Related Disclosures for Investors,” which would require publicly traded companies to provide climate-related information from their entire value chain in their filings and annual reports.… Continue reading