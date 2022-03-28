SEC requiring firms to report GHG emissions

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-1 to propose regulations mandating that publicly traded companies report their carbon emissions and other climate-related information, providing risk analyses, goals and other potentially sensitive business data.

In addition to detailing their direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, firms would be required to report on the GHGs from partner companies, suppliers and distributors. One research and advisory company with experience in environmental, social and governance reporting estimates the cost of complying with the rule would be $6.7 billion over the next three years.

A public comment period of at least 30 days will follow the proposed rule’s publication in the Federal Register. The National Pork Producers Council and other agricultural organizations are reviewing the 570-page regulation and will submit comments on a number of concerns.… Continue reading