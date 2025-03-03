Sec. Rollins addresses Commodity Classic, pledges aggressive action to fix ‘dire’ farm economy

At the 2025 Commodity Classic in Colorado, newly appointed Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins outlined her priorities for U.S. farmers, emphasizing trade, regulatory reform, and financial relief. In this featured audio from her time addressing media, she referred to the current farm economy as “dire,” citing a $49 billion trade deficit and soaring input costs, pledging aggressive action to expand markets and ease financial burdens.

Rollins addressed concerns over tariffs, acknowledging their impact on input prices while positioning them as a strategic tool in trade negotiations. She reassured farmers that she is in constant discussions with top officials to ensure minimal disruption and maximize market access. Additionally, she announced a shift in USDA funding, canceling nearly 1,000 DEI-focused initiatives to redirect resources toward biosecurity, vaccine research, and producer support.

Regulatory reform remains a key focus, with Rollins promising to reduce excessive oversight and champion policies that benefit producers. She reaffirmed her commitment to balancing government efficiency with essential farmer support, noting that mistakes in initial budget cuts—such as layoffs of avian flu experts—are being corrected.