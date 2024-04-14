See for Yourself mission to Central America leaves a lasting impression on U.S. soybean farmers

By the United Soybean Board

The Soy Checkoff recently journeyed to Panama and Colombia for its annual See for Yourself mission. A group of farmer participants accompanied by national checkoff farmer-leaders visited Central America February 4-11. The educational mission aims to cultivate the next generation of soybean leaders and this group saw how their soy checkoff investments impact other parts of the world and drive demand for U.S. Soy.

Adele Flynn, Ohio Farmer said, “As farmers, we tend to forget about the soybeans from the time they leave our fields or bins. The See for Yourself program showed us how our checkoff dollars go to work, guaranteeing U.S. soybean farmers have a vital, strong, and competitive market. But it is so much more than that! We were able to see how our soybeans are making an impact on people’s lives, all while learning a ton, forming great new friendships, and making connections.”… Continue reading