Seed Consultants winter agronomy meetings
In January and February of 2022 Seed Consultants will be hosting Winter Agronomy Meetings across our eastern Corn Belt footprint. Seed Consultants’ agronomy staff with cover a wide range of topics including: SC fungicide studies, Enlist E3 soybean updates, soybean planting dates, spring weather extremes and seed viability, managing weed control and fertility with high input costs, etc.
Be sure to attend a Winter Agronomy Meeting! For more information call a local seedsman or click here.