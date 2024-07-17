Seed Genetics Direct brings on McCandlish as seedsman

Seed Genetics Direct LLC recently announced the addition of Joe McCandlish as Southeastern Ohio Area Seedsman. This area of Ohio includes the following counties of: Fairfield, Licking, Knox, Hocking, Perry, Muskingum, Guernsey, Belmont, Monroe, Noble, Morgan, Washington, Athens, Vinton, Meigs, Jackson, Gallia, and Lawrence County.

McCandlish is from Lancaster attended Wilmington College where he received his Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Since graduating from Wilmington College, McCandlish has worked with Ag-Pro in Lancaster, where he focused on equipment ranging from small turf/construction equipment, all the way through large agricultural equipment and precision ag. Most recently, McCandlish worked with Van Beek Natural Science where he functioned as the territory sales manager in the Ohio Valley region including Michigan. During his time at Van Beek Natural Science, he worked with all major species such as: beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, deer, poultry, and swine.

