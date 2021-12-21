Seed Genetics Direct hosts Herbicide and Seed Days

Seed Genetics Direct, the largest Ohio-based independent seed company, as well as the fastest-growing in the Eastern Corn Belt, will host its Herbicide and Seed Days on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dec. 28 event will be held in Williamsburg, Ind. at 7263 North U.S. Highway 35. The Dec. 30 event will be held at the SGD main offices in Jeffersonville, 9983 Jeffersonville-West Lancaster Road.

Free and open to all farmers, Herbicide and Seed Days provide the opportunity for farmers to talk with a seedsman about their needs while taking advantage of early-order and early-pay discounts.

“It’s a rapidly-changing and unpredictable herbicide market, but we are working hard to secure good positioning on products our customers will need this spring,” said Todd Jeffries, SGD vice president. “The best advice right now is to order and pay as soon as possible in order to get the best product pricing and availability.”… Continue reading