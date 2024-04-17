Seed Genetics Direct teams up with PSR for new hybrids

Professional Seed Research (PSR) from Sugar Grove, Ill., and Seed Genetics Direct LLC (SGD) from Jeffersonville recently entered into an exclusive agreement allowing SGD to promote, sublicense and market PSR hybrids jointly developed by SGD and PSR.

Using a proprietary method, PSR can develop new inbred lines in just one year, saving several years of inbred selfing. This system ensures a high level of homozygosity to evaluate the inbred lines performance while retaining flexibility for further refinement as it progresses towards market. The rapid selection process saves time, manpower, and cost versus normal breeding programs, enabling yield testing 4 years earlier than through traditional programs.

SGD has approximately 25 research testing locations throughout Indiana and Ohio allowing hybrid selection for our unique disease pressure. Initially SGD will have access to 100 unique and proprietary hybrids but hopes to expand to a minimum of 1,000 new hybrids yearly. Testing at 25 locations will allow SGD to sort and advance the top conventional genetics.