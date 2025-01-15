Seed tags and seed testing: What to watch before you plant?

By Alex Lindsey, CCA/CPAg, Associate Professor Ohio State University

Seed is arguably the most important input used on crop farms, as without the seed there will be no crop to harvest. It also tends to be one of the most expensive inputs of the year, regardless of the crop, so maximizing efficiency with this input is important to minimize losses. Seed industry professionals and farmers have grown accustomed to delivering and receiving high quality seed. This means there is an expectation for excellent performance in the field (genetic quality), high germination and good emergence (physiological traits), and that the seed is clean, free of weed seeds and inert matter, and contains intact seeds (high physical purity).

Is there reason for seed quality concerns in 2025?

This expectation for excellent seed performance each year comes, in part, from the legal requirement this information is printed on the seed tag. Seed tags for agronomic crops should contain the purity percentage, the germination percentage (and the date tested), and information about any noxious weeds found in the sample.… Continue reading