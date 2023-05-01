Selecting cover crops and cover crop mixes

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

When selecting a cover crop, or species mix, the Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) has a decision-making tool to assist farmers in selecting the best species or mix based on the time of year in order to accomplish the goals. This resource can be found at www.mccc.msu.edu. The period from the end of July to the beginning of September allows for most all the available species of cover crops to have a reliable establishment. The time period varies by species. Some will do better if planted earlier, and some will establish better if planted later.

There are various reasons to select a cover crop mixture over a single species. "Your soil will derive more ecosystem services form multiple species," said Dean Baas, Cover Crop Specialist with Michigan State University Extension. "Planting multiple species of cover crops will increase rotational diversity, and have an opportunity to get more plants and different types of plants in the rotation."