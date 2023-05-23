Selling pressure on the market continues
By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC
With the pressure to sell the market last week saw:
Old Crop Corn — down around 30 centsNew Crop Corn — down nearly 10 centsOld Crop Beans — down around 80 centsNew Crop Beans — down nearly 50 cents.
China cancellations
China’s corn cancellations did not help the corn market. So, now the market is trying to figure out if there will be more.
South America
There are suggestions circulating of possible limited port capacity in Brazil due to a very large bean and sugar crop that needs to be exported first. With those crops being worth more per ton than corn it could mean less space available in the summer to load corn than the trade is currently expecting.
Weather
Most of the Corn Belt is experiencing good weather conditions. Therefore, the market is growing less concerned of any potential weather issues severely impacting yields.… Continue reading