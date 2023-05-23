Selling pressure on the market continues

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

With the pressure to sell the market last week saw:

Old Crop Corn — down around 30 centsNew Crop Corn — down nearly 10 centsOld Crop Beans — down around 80 centsNew Crop Beans — down nearly 50 cents.

China cancellations

China’s corn cancellations did not help the corn market. So, now the market is trying to figure out if there will be more.

South America

There are suggestions circulating of possible limited port capacity in Brazil due to a very large bean and sugar crop that needs to be exported first. With those crops being worth more per ton than corn it could mean less space available in the summer to load corn than the trade is currently expecting.

Weather

Most of the Corn Belt is experiencing good weather conditions. Therefore, the market is growing less concerned of any potential weather issues severely impacting yields.… Continue reading