Senate introduces black vulture bill

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) recently hailed the introduction of the Senate version of the Black Vulture Relief Act introduced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a companion bill to legislation introduced in the House of Representatives in 2023 that protects cattle producers from the devastating impacts of black vulture depredation.

“Black vultures are particularly nasty predators, and their attacks can be financially devastating to small, family-owned cattle operations,” said Gene Copenhaver, NCBA Policy Division Chair and a Virginia cattle producer. “The current system prevents cattle producers from effectively protecting their herd. Not only that, but black vultures are also an abundant species — millions-strong — that do not need federal protection. That’s why we urgently need legislation like the Black Vulture Relief Act. NCBA is extremely appreciative of Sen. Mullin’s work alongside Reps. John Rose (R-TN) and Darren Soto (D-FL) to stand up for the needs of cattle producers.”

Earlier in the year, the House Natural Resources Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Subcommittee heard testimony from a Missouri cattle producer and NCBA member who had personally experienced attacks on his herd from black vultures.