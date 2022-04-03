Senate passes Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Last week the Senate unanimously passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

"AFBF appreciates the unanimous vote in the Senate to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. Farmers have lost out on up to $4 billion in agricultural exports because of lack of access to export containers, record shipping costs and harmful surcharges," said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. "Limited trade has also hampered farmers' ability to get crucial supplies like fertilizer at a time when supply chains are already stressed. AFBF encourages lawmakers from both chambers to work quickly to reconcile differences in each version of the legislation and get it to the president for his signature so farmers can continue putting dinner on the table for families in America and overseas."