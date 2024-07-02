Set price targets for 2024 corn and soybeans

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month I had the opportunity to attend the Fairfield County 4-H Endowment dinner. This was the 14th year it has taken place at farms or event venues across Fairfield County. Foreword thinking 4-H alumni and others had the wisdom for such an event to raise funds for an endowment to benefit the 4-H programs in Fairfield County. Because of this wisdom to aid our county, today it experiences a strong 4-H program led by a team of two 4-H educators and hundreds of passionate volunteers. It was also an opportunity to catch up with friends and shared about life events over many years. It was exciting and uplifting to see 4-H youth able to speak with confidence, just as producers have the confidence to see corn and soybeans off to a great start this growing season in parts of Ohio!

Numerous discussions with producers in early June often led to thoughts about this growing season and how fantastic corn fields look in central Ohio.