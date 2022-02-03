Setting basis on 2021 beans and final futures sales

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Predictions indicate South America’s bean crop will likely be smaller than earlier estimates had suggested. However, at this point how much smaller is anyone’s guess, so projections are wide-ranging. If production is at the lower range, there is substantial upside potential still in the market. On the other hand, if production is only mildly affected, then the market has probably traded beyond what is warranted.

Either way, most traders believe that South America will not be producing a record crop this year, which should keep the market from trading to the lows of sub $12 from only two months ago.

For our farm operation, we typically store all our beans in on-farm storage because the nearest processor is too far away for us to haul to during harvest. Plus, nearby local elevator bids tend to be much lower than the processor’s bid most of the year, even when accounting for the additional freight to haul the longer distance.… Continue reading