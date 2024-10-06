SGD adds seedsman

Seed Genetics Direct LLC, SGD has recently announced the addition of Doug Dierksheide as Northwest Ohio Area Seedsman. Doug will cover Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnum, Williams, and Wood counties.

“This allows SGD to continue its growth and increase our level of service and to support SGD’s continued growth, especially in northwest Ohio,” said Todd Jeffries, SGD vice president.

Dierksheide is from Bowling Green (Wood County) and attended The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Dierksheide’s previous work experience includes working in a seed production facility where he gained knowledge in seed packaging, warehousing, and logistics. Most recently, Dierksheide worked for an ag retailer where he focused on establishing a new customer base and providing product knowledge and service. He also helps operate his family’s farm.

"Joining the Seed Genetics Direct team has been an unquestionable choice for me. Sharing mutual principles of family values and commitment to excellence, I am eager to engage with local farmers and provide the support they need to succeed.