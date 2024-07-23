SGD adds Waller to staff

Robert Waller, PhD., has accepted a position with Seed Genetics Direct, LLC as a Sales Agronomist and Research Lead.

Waller received his B.S. in Agronomy from University of Georgia, M.S. in Agronomy/Plant Breeding from University of Georgia, and PhD in Plant breeding from the University of Illinois. Waller worked as a soybean breeder for Callahan Enterprises in 1991 and then became the Soybean Research Director for Mycogen Seeds in 1996. Robert came back to LimaGrain Genetics (formerly Callahan) to lead the soybean program before joining the newly created AgReliant Genetics as a product manager working across the multiple seed brands to help select, evaluate, characterize, and manage the corn and soybean portfolios across five brands. He joined Dow AgroSciences in 2005 as a product development agronomist focusing on corn and soybean and became involved in the characterization and selection of Enlist E3 soybean varieties.

Recently Waller has worked with the specialty seed company Benson Hill as sales agronomist and with Winfield United as a market development agronomist focused on their adjuvant and seed portfolios.