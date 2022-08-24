SGD field days

As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct, will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana between August 24 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below).

As farmers begin to make planting decisions for 2023, field days provide the opportunity to tour corn and soybean fields to learn and compare how new and previous corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments performed this growing season. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions. Field days are free and open to all farmers.

“At our field days, growers will see our 34 corn hybrids, five of which are new genetics, as well as our 28 soybean offerings, eight of which are new. They can also learn about our technologies, sprays and treatments that increase yield and help protect from Tar Spot, Western Bean Cutworm, Black Cutworm, Barley Yellow Dwarf, Fusarium, Pythium, Phytophthora, Phomopsis, Rhizoctonia and more. If they want, they can also place an order to ensure they get the best savings, including early order discounts of $10 off corn and $4 off soybeans,” explained Todd Jeffries, vice president of Seed Genetics Direct.… Continue reading