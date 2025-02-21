Sharing the stories of Ohio agriculture

By Matt Reese

Vince Untied of Muskingum County made the trip to Columbus on Feb. 19 to share his story with legislators during Ohio Farm Bureau’s Ag Day at the Capital. Untied was particularly focused on the importance of preserving Ohio’s farmland and vital tools like CAUV to help keep productive ground in agriculture.

“We’ve got a small seed stock cow-calf operation, primarily registered Angus. We raise about a dozen cows each year and grow some hay. We are keeping to the show side of cattle raising some crossbred calves and we manage the woodlands that are part of our property as well,” Untied said. “This is an opportunity to get in front of our senators, our representatives and bring forward the issues that we have in each of our counties. We can express those to our lawmakers, find ways we can partner with them and have our voices heard both as an organization, but more importantly from a grassroots effort bringing all of our thoughts, concerns and viewpoints to our lawmakers.”… Continue reading