Sharing the story of beef production

By Matt Reese

W.J. Fannin III loves to share the story of beef production.

“I enjoy the direct marketing. It gives us a chance to tell the story from the producer level. Big corporations have never been able to figure out a way to mass produce beef. They have never been able to take a momma cow and have calves in barns and have the success rate be high. Why would you want something grown in a petri dish to eat when you could have something natural and grown in pasture on a farm? Selling direct lets me tell that story. We’re trying to tell the story of what we do whenever we can,” Fannin said. “We are marketing in every way possible. We sell cattle in any way to suit a person’s needs. We sell freezer beef, we sell to restaurants, we sell them live on the hoof, we sell direct to packers.… Continue reading