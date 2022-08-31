Shelby County Women in Ag event

The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with the Empowerment Celebration in 2022. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in our area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.

As a part of their efforts to grow the agriculture community in Shelby County would like to support local women in agriculture by holding our seventh annual "Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration" event on Sept. 15, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a special early make and take session that starts at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at St. Michael's Hall, 33 Elm Street, in Fort Loramie, and will include an evening of a blend of educational and fun agriculture information, specifically targeted to the women in our community.