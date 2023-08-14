Shenandoah FFA’s Green Acres Farm is the place to be

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Deep in the rolling hills of southeast Ohio is Shenandoah High School, home of the Zeps and the first entirely student-operated farm in the Appalachian region.

It’s called Green Acres Farm, and it sits on almost 140 acres down the road from Shenandoah High School. Students become involved with Green Acres when they enroll in an agricultural education course doing everything from livestock vaccination to harvesting hay. While their peers sit in a classroom, the agricultural education students hop on a bus every day to spend 90 minutes on the farm getting their hands dirty.

Green Acres Farm is located off of Seneca Lake Road in Sarahsville, which is down the road from the K-12 campus. Photo taken by Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter.

But for some, they spend even more time on the farm.

Eliza Carpenter, a junior and the Shenandoah High School FFA chapter president, said she would do everything from vaccinating cattle to feeding piglets in a typical school day.… Continue reading