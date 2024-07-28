Shepherding success inside and out of the show ring
By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter
Johnson Show Lambs of Dalton began with humble beginnings. In 1973, Allen Johnson’s granddad decided they needed a few sheep to manage the pasture grass at the farm. At the Wayne County Fair, his granddad bought a pen of three ewe lambs and brought them home to graze. Having been introduced to lambs at a young age, Allen decided that when he became eligible, he would take lambs to the county fair.
“I like to say that our business morphed from an overgrown 4-H project,” Allen said.
He and his brothers exhibited sheep locally and continued to add ewes to the farm. His parents had a flock of 50 Suffolk sheep by the time Johnson left for college at the Ohio State University in 1989.
"At the time, the club lamb business was just becoming popular. I was interested in going that direction, so I bought my first ewe in 1990.