Shipping container supply impacting Ohio food grade soybeans

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

The Asian markets are half a world away from Ashtabula County, but the food grade soybeans grown in Northeast Ohio have a destination with anxious consumers waiting for them to arrive. The issue causing the wait is not an agronomic production issue. It is a logistics and shipping issue.

"The companies that own the shipping containers which the soybeans are typically shipped in, want those containers back right away once the initial cargo is emptied, and they don't want to let them go out to the farms or grain facilities to be re-loaded," said Jeff Magyar, a farmer from Orwell, Ohio who currently serves as Chairman of the Ohio Soybean Council, and a food grade soybean grower. "All our soybeans are food grade beans for the Japanese Tofu market. Ohio, Indiana and Michigan have the best quality beans and the buyers want food grade beans specifically from this area.