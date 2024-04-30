Should free storage programs be used now?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week, basis and the spreads between futures contracts suggested that the market wanted grain now and not later. That prompted a question from a farmer who asked what they should do with the grain still in the bin. They told me they weren’t happy with the flat price value of grain, but they had time to move their grain while it was raining. They wanted to know if they should take advantage of free storage programs that their end user in their area was giving them and move their grain now.

I told them that if it were me, I would ABSOLUTELY NOT do that.

Why?

The whole reason the basis is improving, and the spread is narrowing, is because end users can't get corn into their facility. Delivering corn into "free" storage programs only helps end users procure bushels when they are desperate.