Show pig math

By Matt Reese

The equation of youth exhibitors plus livestock generally equals success for the agricultural industry as a whole.

In the case of one of Ohio’s perennial favorite 4-H projects, showing hogs at county fairs, the Ohio State Fair, and the OH-Pigs Show Circuit adds up to the creation of a group of knowledgeable young advocates for agriculture and an important market for livestock and crop producers in the state.

Kelly Morgan, director of show pig programs for the Ohio Pork Council, has seen the benefits showing hogs can have on young people firsthand through the OH-Pigs Show Circuit.

"In 2015 the breeders approached the Ohio Pork Council wanting to create a competitive atmosphere for kids to show here in Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council ran with it and the OH-Pigs Show Circuit has been in existence for 10 years. We have a summer show circuit that runs from April until June and we have a fall circuit that runs from the end of August to October.…