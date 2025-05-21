The connection between show pigs and soybeans is an important one for all parties involved. In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood explores the topic with swine exhibitor Ava Vallery of Clark County, on scene at a recent OH-Pigs show. Ava, alongside her father Dave Vallery, a soybean farmer himself, discuss the importance of soybeans to show pigs and her passion for showing hogs.

This video is part of an ongoing series looking at the relationship between Ohio’s livestock industry and soybeans.… Continue reading