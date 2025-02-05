Showing for a successful industry

By Matt Reese

The commercial hog industry is focused on the production of high-quality pork products for consumers. The hog exhibition industry is focused on the production of the next generation of high-quality industry leaders. Both have great value to hog production as a whole.

Jim Albaugh — this year’s Ohio Pork Council Industry Excellence Award winner — worked hard to acknowledge and advocate for more cooperation between the commercial hog producers of Ohio and those more focused on the show ring. Going back 60+ years, Albaugh had seen first-hand the value of young people working with livestock.

“I grew up on family farm in Miami County — we’ve got great grandchildren now which is 7 generations on the farm. I grew up with a flock of Corriedale sheep and we showed at the county fairs and that kind of got me over into the pig barns. That’s where this all got started.… Continue reading