Siegel joins Farm Credit Mid-America

Bob Siegel joined Farm Credit Mid-America as its regional vice president of agricultural lending for East Central Ohio.

Before joining Farm Credit Mid-America in October 2024, Siegel spent 13 years as vice president of credit at a livestock marketing cooperative, where he led the lending division in Columbus. Now, with extensive experience in agricultural lending and banking, Siegel is eager to guide agricultural lending relationships across East Central Ohio.

Siegel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Otterbein University. With deep personal ties to the area, Siegel is passionate about building relationships with local customers served by the Albany, Baltimore, Cambridge, Sugarcreek and Utica offices.

“I’m excited to reconnect with my roots in Central Ohio and to work alongside the farmers in my community as they navigate the unique opportunities of rural life,” said Siegel. “Joining the dedicated and authentic team at Farm Credit Mid-America, where people genuinely care about one another and the industry we serve, is an honor.… Continue reading