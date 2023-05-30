Significant progress, dry weather a growing concern

Last week’s mild and sunny weather accelerated planting progress but raised concerns about excessive dryness, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 7 percent very short, 38 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week 60 ending on May 28 was 62.0 degrees, 1.0 degree below normal. 50Weather stations recorded an average of 0.01 inches of 40 precipitation, 1.05 inches below average. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 28.

Fieldwork completed last week included planting row crops and cutting hay. Some operators adjusted planting depth in reaction to successive weeks of dry weather. Operators in central and southern counties reported limited replanting and identified emergence issues in fields planted with corn and soybeans, stemming from an absence of recent rain. Livestock were in good condition, though pastures in the south showed stress from short soil moisture.… Continue reading