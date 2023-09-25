Silage kicks off 2023 corn harvest

By Joel Penhorwood and Matt Reese

A challenging start to the growing season, dry conditions and slow growing degree day accumulation for many areas left silage harvest well behind schedule for Ohio. For the week ending Sept. 9, silage was 27% completed compared to 51% completed at the same time last year and the 5-year average of 39%, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

This giant bunk was empty just a couple of days earlier at MVP dairy.

The action ramped up for silage harvest at MVP Dairy in Mercer County Sept. 11 when they harvested 18 months-worth of feed for the 4,500-head dairy operation. They chopped around 2,100 acres of corn over about a week and a half in mid-September to meet the needs for the dairy.

“It is sometimes referred to as organized chaos in order to make all the magic happen,” said Luke VanTilburg of MVP Dairy.… Continue reading